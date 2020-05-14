Four arrested for delivering hookah by advertising on website

Pune: The Pune police crime branch officials carried out raids on Wednesday and Thursday and arrested four for advertising on a website about sale of hookah. The police also seized 12 hookah pots, packets of hookah flavours, four mobile phones and three two-wheelers from them. The total seizure, including vehicles, is estimated to be worth Rs 1,47,100, according to a statement released by the crime branch department.

“They kept the stock at their houses and delivered to those who called and provided addresses. The suspects are Class 12, first year and second year students and dropouts. It was their means to make money during the lockdown,” said sub-inspector MV Mahadik of anti-extortion cell of Pune police crime branch.

The police found a post on a website that tracks local culture trends. The website had posted a story about a new service in Pune that helps customers get home delivery of hookah pots, flavours and related products. A police official pretended to be a customer and called the contact number. The three men arrived at the given address on Wednesday night and crime branch officials arrested them.

Upon further investigation, the trio led the police to another person who was arrested on Thursday.

The arrested were identified as Meet Vijay Oswal, 19, a resident of Wannowrie bazaar; Royal Jayram Madhuram, 28, a resident of Lullanagar, Kondhwa; Parmesh Mahesh Thakkr, 24, a resident of Bhavani peth, and Pratik Vikas Mehta, 28, of Dhankawdi.

A case under Sections 188, 269, 270, 273 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 5, 7, 22 of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, Section 51(1)(B) of National Disaster Management Act, Section 11 of Maharashtra Covidd19 Regulations, 2020 and Section 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act was registered in the matter at Kondhwa police station.