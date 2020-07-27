Four arrested for killing former cop

Rohtak police on Monday claimed to have solved the murder case of a former cop with the arrest of four persons.

The accused are Sunil, Rajkumar, Dharambir and Nathuram of Khedi village in Meham. Virender Kumar, who was terminated from services, was abducted from outside the local court complex on July 24 by at least seven car-borne persons and later, his body was found on the outskirts of the city.

Addressing a press conference, DSP (headquarters) Gorakhpal Rana said the victim and accused had a dispute over a land near their village.

“A court case was also filed and the accused party had won it. After the verdict, the victim had attacked the accused and subsequently, an FIR was registered against him,” he added.

The victim had on July 24 come to the court for his bail hearing when he was abducted and later murdered by the accused.

Meanwhile, Rohtak SP Rahul Sharma has placed three police personnel — ASI Roshan, head constables Dinesh and Ramphal — under suspension for negligence in performing their duties. They were on duty at the court complex on the kidnapping day of the victim.