Sections
Home / Cities / Four arrested for killing former cop

Four arrested for killing former cop

DSP (headquarters) Gorakhpal Rana said the victim and accused had a dispute over a land near their village

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 23:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Rohtak police on Monday claimed to have solved the murder case of a former cop with the arrest of four persons.

The accused are Sunil, Rajkumar, Dharambir and Nathuram of Khedi village in Meham. Virender Kumar, who was terminated from services, was abducted from outside the local court complex on July 24 by at least seven car-borne persons and later, his body was found on the outskirts of the city.

Addressing a press conference, DSP (headquarters) Gorakhpal Rana said the victim and accused had a dispute over a land near their village.

“A court case was also filed and the accused party had won it. After the verdict, the victim had attacked the accused and subsequently, an FIR was registered against him,” he added.



The victim had on July 24 come to the court for his bail hearing when he was abducted and later murdered by the accused.

Meanwhile, Rohtak SP Rahul Sharma has placed three police personnel — ASI Roshan, head constables Dinesh and Ramphal — under suspension for negligence in performing their duties. They were on duty at the court complex on the kidnapping day of the victim.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Global recoveries hit 10 million even as Covid-19 rages on
Jul 28, 2020 03:04 IST
Covid-19 curbs to ease in Kashmir ahead of Eid, mosques to remain shut
Jul 28, 2020 01:18 IST
Aviation sector needs urgent plan to deal with crisis: CAPA-India asks government to intervene
Jul 28, 2020 00:57 IST
Five deaths, 136 fresh cases of Covid-19 detected in Ludhiana
Jul 28, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.