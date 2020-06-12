Sections
Home / Cities / Four arrested for stealing ATM machine with ₹17.9L cash

Four arrested for stealing ATM machine with ₹17.9L cash

Four people have been arrested by Thane Police’s crime branch unit 1 on Thursday for stealing an ATM machine filled with cash at Shil Daighar. The accused robbed the machine...

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 00:37 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Four people have been arrested by Thane Police’s crime branch unit 1 on Thursday for stealing an ATM machine filled with cash at Shil Daighar. The accused robbed the machine filled with ₹17.9 lakh cash on Monday and carried it in a tempo. All four accused have been remanded in police custody for eight days.

The incident took place between 2am and 3am in Mori village of Shil Daighar, said police officers, adding the ATM had no security guards. The group had initially tried to break open the machine, but when they failed to do so, they took the entire machine with them in the four-wheeler.

The arrested accused are Atul Davane, 22, a mason from Turbhe; Suraj Mhatre, 29, rickshaw driver from Ambernath; Suraj Kamble, 24, a security guard from Belapur; and Phulaji Gaykar, 36, a Xerox shop owner from Ambernath.

“The four accused were questioned on Tuesday. The main accused in this case is Bhim Nepali, a resident of Nepal. Based on a tip off that he has left for Uttar Pradesh in a bus, we informed the UP police who laid a trap and caught him. A team has left for Uttar Pradesh to get the accused here,” said Sandeep Bagul, assistant police inspector.



Bagul said while the ATM machine has been recovered, they are yet to seize the stolen cash, and suspect it is with Nepali. The police are on the lookout for others involved in the crime.

All four have been arrested under sections 380 (theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh administration to focus on keeping Covid-related death rate low
Jun 12, 2020 01:35 IST
Dow sinks 1,600 points as Covid-19 virus cases rise in US, deflating optimism
Jun 12, 2020 01:32 IST
Another blow to fund-starved Mohali MC as ₹141-crore cut imposed in budget
Jun 12, 2020 01:30 IST
Trump and Biden hit campaign trail to tout plans for US economic recovery
Jun 12, 2020 01:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.