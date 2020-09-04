Four arrested for stealing truck with ₹6-lakh groceries from Navi Mumbai

Rabale MIDC police recently arrested four men involved in the theft of a truck loaded with ₹6 lakh worth items meant for a retail store in Pune, and the sale of the stolen items. Police have seized a total of ₹18 lakh worth items, including the cargo vehicle and a car used in the crime.

The incident took place on August 12 when the truck was heading from a Bhiwandi warehouse to a supermarket in Pune. At night, the truck driver parked the vehicle at Diva Junction in Navi Mumbai and went home to rest.

Three accused, Champalal Chaudhari, 30; Prakash Chaudhari, 20, and Nasim Pathan, 20, arrived at the junction in a car, looking for trucks to steal. Champalal, who used to run a rationing shop previously, and was also previously arrested in a forged currency case, hatched the plan with another accomplice, currently at large.

“The men had planned to steal trucks randomly. Pathan, a keymaker, made a duplicate key for the truck and drove off with the vehicle. They unloaded half of the goods at Champalal’s Borivli house, while the rest was stored in Ghatkopar at the house of the fourth arrested accused Naresh Bhanusali, 37,” said Sagar Gawsane, assistant inspector at Rabale MIDC police station.

According to police, Bhanusali, then rented a godown in Ghatkopar and sold the stolen goods at a discounted rate.

Officers said the men were allegedly looking for any loaded trucks in-transit which may have goods in them. After emptying the stolen goods, the men dumped the truck worth ₹10 lakh, at a creek in Navi Mumbai, from where it was eventually recovered.

During the probe, police recovered ₹3 lakh worth stolen goods stored at Borivli. They also seized the car that the men used to arrive at the crime scene.

Based on CCTV footage, police managed to identify the car in which the men had arrived at the spot. Police trace the men and they were arrested on August 23.

Officers said Pathan has a case of theft against him in the past. During interrogation, Champalal also allegedly confessed to stealing a mini-van from Kasturba Marg, Borivli (East). Police said they are in the process of verifying the details with their counterparts from there.