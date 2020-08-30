Four booked for luring, robbing man using gay dating app

PUNE A 34-year-old man was robbed of Rs81,000 by a man he met on a gay dating app, and three other men. The four people have been booked and the police are on the lookout for them.

The incident happened in the morning hours of August 9 in a flat in DSK Vishwa in Chavan Bagh area near Nanded phata, according to the complainant.

However, the complainant is a married man whose family is not aware of his sexual orientation, according to his complaint. His attackers had allegedly shot a video of him in compromising positions and had threatened to spread it online, according to his complaint.

“He is a working professional in a private company. He has been married for the past 10 years. He informed us about it on August 9, but he was hesitant of filing a complaint. His friend convinced him that he needs to lodge a formal complaint and gave him moral support. To prevent the same thing from happening in the future with someone else, he decided to lodge a complaint,” said assistant police inspector UV Umre of Sinhgad road who is investigating the case.

On the morning of August 9, he got a message from a boy named Ravi from an online dating platform for homosexual men, according to his complaint. The boy asked him to meet and took the complainant to a flat in DSK Vishwa.

When they were in a compromising position, three others barged into the room and started hitting him with wooden rods, according to his complaint. The men then took cash, silver bracelet and rings, and made him transfer money from a payment app to one of their accounts.

The four men then threw him out of the house.

A case under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sinhgad road police station on Sunday.