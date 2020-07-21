Four booked for murder bid on Panchkula man

As many as four men were booked in an attempt to murder case for opening fire at a Panchkula man on Monday night.

The victim, Kulkeet Nag, a resident of Kharak Mangoli, Panchkula, told the police that his brother ran a shop near their house. On Monday night, he was walking towards the shop to bring water for his brother and three others having dinner with him.

On the way, he saw four men also walking towards the shop, which he found suspicious and stopped. As the men noticed him, one of them opened fire at him, but Kulkeet escaped narrowly as the bullet landed near his feet. When he raised the alarm, the men fired another shot in the air and fled the scene.

On his complaint, police have registered a case under Section 25 of the Arms Act, and Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against Rinku, Vishal and their two unidentified accomplices.