Four burglars arrested in Noida; stolen valuables recovered

Noida: The police arrested four men for allegedly committing a series of burglaries in houses and factories in Noida. The suspects were identified as Ravi and Vishnu Thakur, residents of JJ Colony in Sector 8; Jai Prakash, a resident of Khoda Colony in Ghaziabad; and Vijay Kumar, a resident of New Ashok Nagar in Delhi. Police recovered a Hyundai Accent car, seven stolen factory equipment, ₹12,400, an iron cutter, a countrymade gun, two live cartridges and a knife allegedly from their possession.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said the gang has allegedly been committing theft and burglaries frequently in Noida. “On Friday, the police received information that the suspects would be near Sector 8. A team from the Sector 20 police station was sent, which signalled the suspects to stop their car near the power house. The vehicle was searched and the police found unauthorised weapons and some stolen valuables,” he said. During interrogation the suspects allegedly revealed that they are part of a gang that commits thefts and burglaries in Noida, the officer added.

Ranvijay said that on September 21, a factory in Sector 8 which had been robbed was allegedly the handiwork of the four arrested suspects. “During the robbery, the suspects had held a security guard at gunpoint. They later went to a different floor of the same building and decamped with ₹30,000 from another company’s office,” he said. The same factory had been burgled on August 19 as well.

The owner had then filed a complaint against the security guard, and the Sector 20 police registered an FIR under Section 392 (robbery) of IPC and launched an investigation. They scanned CCTV footage from the premises and identified the suspects, which led to their arrest on Friday. Police found that the guard had no role in the robbery.

Officers added that the arrested suspects also allegedly admitted to their role in the burglary in the same factory on August 19, as well as in a theft in a house on July 18 in Sector 27, and another on August 28 in Sector 6. “The four suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. An accomplice, Sarfaraz, a resident of Bijnor, is absconding,” Ranvijay said.