Four CGST wing officials booked for graft in Rohtak

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday booked four officials of the Central GST (goods and services tax) wing in Rohtak for allegedly demanding bribe from a private firm owner.

The accused have been identified as Gurvinder Singh Sohal, CGST superintendent Kuldeep Hooda, and two inspectors Rohit Malik and Pradeep. They have been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

A CBI official, pleading anonymity, said Manoj Kalra, who runs a medicines’ factory in Sonepat’s Rai, complained that the CGST officials were demanding Rs 12 lakh bribe for not imposing penalty on GST evasion by his firm.

“We laid a trap and carried out a raid at the residence of one of the accused, Kuldeep Hooda, on Friday night and seized gold, huge cash amounts and crucial documents. We have arrested Hooda and are investigating the role of the other accused,” the officer added.

He further said Rs 3 lakh had already been paid to the accused by the firm owner.