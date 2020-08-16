Sections
Home / Cities / Four CGST wing officials booked for graft in Rohtak

Four CGST wing officials booked for graft in Rohtak

Had sought bribe from a private firm owner for not penalising the firm for GST evasion

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

CGST superintendent Kuldeep Singh in CBI custody in Rohtak. (Manoj Dhaka.HT)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday booked four officials of the Central GST (goods and services tax) wing in Rohtak for allegedly demanding bribe from a private firm owner.

The accused have been identified as Gurvinder Singh Sohal, CGST superintendent Kuldeep Hooda, and two inspectors Rohit Malik and Pradeep. They have been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

A CBI official, pleading anonymity, said Manoj Kalra, who runs a medicines’ factory in Sonepat’s Rai, complained that the CGST officials were demanding Rs 12 lakh bribe for not imposing penalty on GST evasion by his firm.

“We laid a trap and carried out a raid at the residence of one of the accused, Kuldeep Hooda, on Friday night and seized gold, huge cash amounts and crucial documents. We have arrested Hooda and are investigating the role of the other accused,” the officer added.



He further said Rs 3 lakh had already been paid to the accused by the firm owner.

