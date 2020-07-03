Four deaths, 153 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

Punjab on Friday reported four deaths and 153 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, the positive cases tally in the state has reached 5,937 and death toll 157.

Three patients, including two from Ludhiana, died while, 60 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Ludhiana.

A 62-year-old man of Field Gunj died at DMCH. He was suffering from the diabetes, hypertension and heart-related diseases.

A 68-year-old woman of diesel shed area, succumbed to the virus today at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Besides, a 63-year-old man of Lajpat Nagar in Delhi, who was undergoing treatment at SPS Hospital near Sherpur Chowk since June 24, died due to the virus.

Six cases were reported from Sun City, Khanna.

50-YEAR-OLD AMRITSAR WOMAN DIES

50-year old woman, resident of the Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area of Amritsar, died of Covid-19 at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday, civil surgeon Dr Navdeep Singh said.

Besides, eight more people of Gurdaspur district tested positive for Covid-19. Among them, 7 were tested from Dera Baba Nanak, which has been declared as containment zone. Also, a 20 year old man from Tarn Taran district was also tested positive.

Twenty-two people tested positive of the novel coronavirus in Jalandhar district on Friday. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar civil surgeon Dr Rajinder Prasad Bhatia said that 7 persons, including six who returned from Bihar, tested positive for the virus.

Five persons tested positive for the virus in Bathinda.