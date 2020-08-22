Four held for clash over petty dispute in Mohali

Two groups clashed over a petty issue in Mohali’s Kumbra village on Saturday. The incident took place when the groups got into an argument over a mobile dispute. Soon the issue escalated after which six persons attacked one Gurpreet Singh leaving him severely injured.

Acting on the complaint of the victim, the police have arrested Gagan, Maninder, Surinder, and one more person who is yet to be identified. The accused were produced before a local court that remanded them in two-day police custody.

Police said that all the accused are residents of the same village and used to do small roles in Punjabi songs.

One of the members is also seen brandishing a pistol in the CCTV footage procured by the police. A case under Sections 323, 341, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC was registered at Phase 8 police station. On the basis of the footage, the police have also added sections of the Arms Act.

Three held for attacking Pinjore man

Panchkula: Three persons were arrested for assaulting a man in Pinjore. The accused have been identified as Harjit Singh alias Changa of Pinjore, Amit Kumar alias Mittu and Abhishek Kumar, both residents of Kalka. The accused were produced before a court that remanded them in two-day police custody.

Police said that Subash Kumar, who runs a canteen in Pinjore in his complaint said that on August 9 at about 8.30 pm when he was returning home from work, a car hit his motorcycle from the rear after which the occupants of the car threatened to kill him. Around five more youths reached the spot and attacked Subash with sharp-edged weapons. A case was registered at Pinjore police station.