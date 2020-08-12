Four held for garbage collector’s murder in Delhi

The dead man was identified as Jhinaka (he goes by his first name), a garbage collector. (File Photo (Representative Image))

Six days after the decomposed body of an unidentified man wrapped in a gunny bag was found in a forested area near Tughlaqabad Fort in south Delhi, the police on Wednesday arrested four men for the murder.

Police said the man was bludgeoned to death on August 3 for not returning a push cart belonging to one of the arrested persons.

The dead man was identified as Jhinaka (he goes by his first name), a garbage collector.

The four arrested men are Ramji, 60, his son Kaushal, 28, Gautam,47, and Bhagirath,45 (all have single names). They too are garbage collectors, police said.

On August 6, the Govindpuri police received a call that a man’s body wrapped in a gunny bag was lying near the Tughlaqabad Fort.

The police found four names tattooed on the man’s right forearm. A case of murder was registered, deputy commissioner of police (southeast) RP Meena said.

During the probe, the police learnt that the man lived in Tughlaqabad village. Since the gunny bag and a stick attached with it are commonly used by garbage collectors, the police examined many such workers.

“We learnt about quarrels Jhinaka used to have with one Gautam from Tughlaqabad village over a push cart. Jhinaka had borrowed a push cart from Gautam but did not return it,” DCP Meena said.

The four were interrogated and they admitted to the crime, Meena said.

“The four said that on the night of August 3, they beat Jhinaka to death after an argument over the same issue. They wrapped his body in the gunny bag and carried it on their shoulders using the sticks to throw it in a well in the forested area. They panicked on spotting a passerby and dumped the body there,” he added.