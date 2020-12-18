Karnal: Four held in Gagsina village firing

The incident had taken place on Wednesday morning following a clash between two groups over possession of a disputed land. (HT FILE)

Police have arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the Gagsina village firing in which three persons were killed and five others sustained bullet injuries.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Kumar, Yudhvir Singh, Rahul and Vikas alias Vicky of Gagsina village of Karnal. Police said the accused have been arrested under Sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Arms Act. They will be produced in the court on Saturday, Karnal DSP Rajesh Phogat said. He added that the incident took place on Wednesday morning following a clash between two groups over possession of a disputed land. The deceased were identified as Dilbhag, 55, Balraj alias Meenu, 45, and Parveen, 33.