Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Karnal: Four held in Gagsina village firing

Karnal: Four held in Gagsina village firing

Three persons were killed and five others sustained bullet injuries in the incident

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 19:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

The incident had taken place on Wednesday morning following a clash between two groups over possession of a disputed land. (HT FILE)

Police have arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the Gagsina village firing in which three persons were killed and five others sustained bullet injuries.

The accused have been identified as Vishal Kumar, Yudhvir Singh, Rahul and Vikas alias Vicky of Gagsina village of Karnal. Police said the accused have been arrested under Sections 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Arms Act. They will be produced in the court on Saturday, Karnal DSP Rajesh Phogat said. He added that the incident took place on Wednesday morning following a clash between two groups over possession of a disputed land. The deceased were identified as Dilbhag, 55, Balraj alias Meenu, 45, and Parveen, 33.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Dissenting voices against ex-Trinamool leader’s likely entry into BJP
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
by Sutirtho Patranobis and Rezaul H Laskar

latest news

Code words, covert operations, action: le Carré at the movies
by Rohan Naahar
In Assam, ex-IPS officer, BJP leader among 36 accused named in charge sheet in police job scam
by Utpal Parashar
Jagan govt accused of ignoring order on local body polls, faces contempt
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Born in the lockdown: Art, music, a comic book gone virtual
by Riddhi Doshi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.