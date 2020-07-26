Four held with 60 cartons of illicit liquor in Ludhiana

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) staff, Jagraon, on Sunday booked four liquor smugglers and recovered 60 cartons of illicit liquor from a hidden compartment of their mini truck.

The police seized the mini-truck and a car from the accused who have been identified as Shubham alias Kaka of Raikot, Harvinder Singh alias Lali of Banganwala village of Dhuri, Gurwinder Singh alias Guddu of Guru Nanakpura of Raikot and Hardeep Singh alias Happy of Mahal Kalan of Barnala.

Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said that the accused had hidden the liquor in a mini truck. Two of them were plying in a car ahead of the truck on the Raikot Road to keep a tab on police check-posts, he added.

A case has been registered under sections 61, 1, 14, 78 (2) of the Excise Act.