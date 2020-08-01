Sections
Home / Cities / Four immigration firm owners booked for duping people of ₹11 lakh in Mohali

Four immigration firm owners booked for duping people of ₹11 lakh in Mohali

The cases were registered against the four accused under Sections 406 (criminal break of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Immigration Act.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The police on Friday booked four owners of different immigration firms for allegedly duping people of over ₹11 lakh in four separate cases.

The accused were identified as Rajvir Singh Sandhu, a resident of Cholta Khurd village, Mohali, Sandeep Singh of Ambala, Mohit Kumar of Landran, and Karan Kapoor, a resident of Phase 1 here.

Phase 1 station house officer, inspector Manphul Singh, said Rajvir duped one Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, of ₹2.7 lakh on the pretext of offering the latter a job in Australia. Rajvir was running an immigration firm named ‘Best Visa Consultancy’ in Phase 5 here, and around three cases of fraud were already registered against him in the past, said the SHO.

In the second case, Sandeep duped one Jasveer Singh of Devi Nagar Abrawan village here, of ₹6 lakh on the pretext of providing a visa of Italy to his son, Tejinder Singh.



Similarly, Vishal Singh of Shahi Majra village here alleged that Mohit Kumar had duped him of ₹2.5 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

In the fourth case, Karan Kapoor was booked for duping a Kurali resident, Pankaj Bansal, of ₹60,000 on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

The cases were registered against the four accused under Sections 406 (criminal break of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Immigration Act. “All the accused are at large and raids are being conducted at their locations. We will arrest them soon. Further investigation is on,” said Inspector Manphul Singh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

1.6 crore sanitary pads sold at subsidised rates under Asmita Yojana: Maharashtra govt to HC
Aug 01, 2020 00:49 IST
2 more arrested for threatening comedienne
Aug 01, 2020 00:48 IST
Ex-Union home secretary Ram Pradhan, who chaired 26/11 Mumbai attacks probe panel, dies at 92
Aug 01, 2020 00:46 IST
Maharashtra Congress questions appointment of chief electoral officer, he rubbishes claims
Aug 01, 2020 00:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.