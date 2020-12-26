Sections
Four Karnal villages to get model ponds by January

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Karnal

These ponds will be spread from 8 acres to 25 acres land and the biggest sarovar is being set up in Padha village. (HT File)

The Karnal administration is setting up sarovars or model ponds in four villages of the district and they will be completed by end of January next year, officials said on Saturday.

The sarovars will be set up at Kachhawa, Sagga, Gondar and Padha villages and an amount of ₹5 crore will be spent on the project under Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority. These ponds will be spread from 8 acres to 25 acres land and the biggest sarovar is being set up in Padha village.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said the sarovars are being set up for recreational purposes and will also help to recharge the ground water table besides increasing beauty of the villages. These sarovars will also have park pathways, open air gyms and gardens to provide a healthy environment to the villagers, he added.

He said the village panchayats will manage the sarovars after completion and the irrigation department will ensure supply of clean water from the canal into these ponds. The ponds will be inaugurated by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he added.

