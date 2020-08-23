Sections
Home / Cities / Four killed as car rams truck in Murthal

ROHTAK: Four persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on the GT Road near Murthal in Sonepat on Saturday night, said police...

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 22:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

ROHTAK: Four persons were killed and one sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on the GT Road near Murthal in Sonepat on Saturday night, said police on Sunday.

The victims -- Tushar Gupta, Subham Sharma, Vaibhav Sakral and Medha Khatri -- all aged 23 were Delhi residents. Their friend Jyoti Swaroop sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at Civil hospital in Sonepat.

Jyoti told the police that they were coming from Delhi to have dinner at a restaurant in Murthal.

“ When we were about to reach the restaurant in Murthal , Subham, who was driving the car tried to avoid a hitting a man, then their car hit a road divider and rammed a truck coming towards Delhi. My four friends died in the accident,” he added.



Rajiv Kumar, in-charge of Murthal police station, said they have registered a case under sections 279(rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the truck driver, who is at large.

“ We are collecting the CCTV footage of the incident from the cameras installed near the restaurants,” he added.

