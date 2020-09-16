Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Four killed in separate road mishaps in Hisar

Four killed in separate road mishaps in Hisar

A couple was killed and their two sons were injured after a speeding truck hit them near cantonment area while they were out for a morning walk

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Four people were killed in two separate road accidents in Hisar on Wednesday, police said.

A police spokesman said a couple was killed and their two sons were injured after a speeding truck hit them near cantonment area while they were out for a morning walk. The deceased have been identified as retired army staffer Jitender Singh, 38, and his wife Mukesh 32. Their two sons Tushar and Mayank are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar.

“The truck driver managed to flee the spot,” he added.

In the second incident, two youths were killed and three received injuries when a speeding car crushed them to death near Shekhpura village in Hisar. The youth were going for a morning run when the incident took place.

The deceased are Prince and Jaswant, both aged 17, of the same village. Shekhpura police post in-charge Suresh Kumar said prima facie the youths were hit by a car, whose driver managed to flee the spot.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Sep 16, 2020 21:34 IST
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Sep 16, 2020 19:39 IST
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 18:47 IST
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Sep 16, 2020 18:18 IST

latest news

Chandigarh court dismisses snatcher’s bail plea, adds Section 379-A
Sep 16, 2020 21:38 IST
India, Brazil and S Africa call for speedy global efforts to reform UNSC
Sep 16, 2020 21:43 IST
Sonu Sood has a hilarious reply to fan asking for a BJP ticket
Sep 16, 2020 21:37 IST
Man booked for attempted suicide at police station in Pune
Sep 16, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.