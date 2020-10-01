Sections
Four Kothrud buildings broken into; seven locked apartments burgled

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 20:27 IST

By HTC,

PUNE Multiple apartments in four buildings located in Bhusari colony, Kothrud, were broken into late on Wednesday night, the Kothrud police have confirmed.

Of the places broken into, one is an office space while the remaining six flats are located in two buildings.

The buildings have been identified as Siddhesh Apartment, Mukund Apartment, Shweta Residency and Runwal Eden, according to a local resident, who asked to remain anonymous.

“All these buildings are around 100m away from each other and they all have security guards. One of the guards saw someone and chased them, but they were already on their way out,” said the local resident, who lives in the neighbourhood.

All the houses broken into were locked.

A case in the matter is being registered at the Kothrud police station. As the complainants were all out of station, the process was on till late on Thursday.

