Four LDCA office bearers booked for fraud

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 22:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The city police on Thursday booked four office-bearers of Ludhiana District Cricket Association (LDCA) for misappropriation of funds.

The accused have been identified as Vinod Chitkara, honorary general secretary of LDCA, Rajinder Nath Mahajan, president, Rajiv Bajaj, honorary treasurer, and Satish Garg. The FIR was registered at Division Number 8 police station, following the complaint of Naresh Marwaha (ex-joint secretary), alleging fraudulent activities in the day-to-day working of the association and misappropriation of funds.

Confirming this, Division Number 8 SHO inspector Jarnail Singh said that the four accused have been booked under Sections 409, 419, 420, 465, 467, 471 & 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR states that Rajiv Bajaj had submitted an undertaking that he had resigned from the LDCA in 2016, and since then he was not working as the honorary treasurer. But, certain documents pertaining to the year 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, showed that even after resignation, Rajiv Bajaj was still working as the treasurer of the association.



According to the FIR, it is alleged that for many years, neither the annual general meeting nor the elections of LDCA were conducted.

“Though the said meeting was not conducted, in the minutes of the meeting, it was specifically mentioned that the officials were present and their signatures were collected later,” said Marwaha in his complainant.

Marwaha said, “I never left the association. I saw the corruption and reported it to the president. But none of the officials paid heed to my complaint. After this, I stopped going to the ground. Since 2003, budding players have been burdened with fee charges, even as the LDCA has all the required funding and equipment to support them.”

“When I filed the complaint, the officials gave false statements in the police station saying that I was released from the association as a result of the 2015 elections, although no such elections were conducted. When I challenged them to show the proof, they had nothing to substantiate their claims,” said Marwaha.

