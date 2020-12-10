Four major promises of city fulfilled: Ambala city MLA Aseem Goel

Ambala city MLA Aseem Goel while addressing the gathering after inaugurating the BJP election office on Wednesday said that since he took over the responsibility, four major promises of the city had been fulfilled.

“When I took over as an MLA, the landowners were about to sell the place for a shopping complex, but we managed to build a large bus stand named after Sushma Swaraj. The condition of the roads was pathetic, though it is an ongoing process, we built the best roads in the city. Ambala city’s geophysical location makes it difficult for the rainwater to drain properly, but we also made a proper drainage and also started door-to-door garbage collection in 2015 for the first time in Haryana. Some tender issues arose, but now the garbage collection is going on smoothly,” Goel said.

He further said that the party will take these issues in the public and ask for votes. The event at the cloth market near Agrasen Chowk was a show of strength that also witnessed a jugalbandi of party leaders with the JJP leaders, state mahamantri Surjit Singh Sounda, Ambala (urban) chief Harpal Singh Kamboj and Ambala (rural) chief Dalbir Punia, who were seen for the first time sharing a stage before the elections.

Subhash Barala, former state BJP chief and in-charge for the MC polls, said that despite rumours against the BJP, the party had managed to win every election in the recent past. Ambala and Kurukshetra MPs Rattan Lal Kataria and Naib Saini and Karnal mayor Renu Bala Gupta were also present.

HDF declares four more candidates

Meanwhile, former minister Nirmal Singh’s Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) declared four more candidates for the wards, taking the total number of declared names to 14.

The front has fielded Malkit Singh from ward 1 (Scheduled Castes), Nitin Dhiman from ward 10 (general), Neeraj Bala from ward 17 (women) and Nikunj Chwala from ward 20 (W).

Nirmal Singh chaired a meeting of the workers at the party office and said, “We have to work on person-to-person contact to ensure victory of HDF candidates in every ward. Soon a campaign and a high-power committee will be constituted.”