Four men assault security guard over closed gates in Sector 51

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:05 IST

By Tanmayee Tyagi,

Noida:

A security guard employed by the Sector 51 residents’ welfare association (RWA) was allegedly assaulted by four unidentified people from Hoshiyarpur village on late Thursday night.

According to the residents, the incident occurred around 11.30pm when the guard, Ratneshwar, was on duty at gate number 1 of the sector. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station.

“He called us immediately after the incident and said that four people assaulted and threatened to kill him. The four came on two motorcycles from inside the sector and were going towards Sector 52 metro station. Near the gate, one of them disembarked from the bike and started abusing and assaulting the guard,” said Sanjeev Kumar, president of Sector 51 RWA who is also the complainant in the case.



He said that one of them even threatened to shoot the guard if they find any of the sector gates closed from now on.

“The guard was taken for medical treatment. He was on night duty with another guard. He said that the assailants had come to the gate earlier also and tried to get into the sector through closed gates. But they were asked by the guards to leave,” said Kumar.

The RWA president further said that despite the restrictions on movement of people from 7pm to 7am, villagers are defying the lockdown guidelines constantly.

“Strict action must be taken against those responsible for assaulting the guard. The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV cameras. Now, we want an increased police presence along with patrolling inside the sector. At least two of the attackers have been seen in the sector for morning walks and our staff recognize them,” said Kumar.

The police said that they are trying to identify the suspects who assaulted the guard.

“A case has been registered against the suspects under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. They will be nabbed soon,” said Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Sector 49 police station.

