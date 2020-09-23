Four months on, CSIR awaits ICMR approval for dry swab test

Pune: Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) director general Dr Shekhar Mande has termed delay in approving the dry swab test as “shame” while asserting that bureaucratic delay is hindering Science in the country.

The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) had announced dry swab in June though lack of approval from Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) blocking the entry of new method, which according to Mande, can save Rs 100 crore a day.

Mande while speaking during Pune International Centre’s for Society series lecture on Tuesday said that dry swab test for Covid-19 has received positive response and yet it is still awaiting regulatory approval even after four months.

The dry swab tests, according to Mande, have established its efficacy in multiple laboratories, including Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Hyderabad; IISER Berhampur (Odisha) and Pune- based Armed Force Medical College.

“What we needed in the country is to get Science rid of all the bureaucracy that exists. In fact, one thing that hinders Science in India is our bureaucracy. We had announced dry swab in June and yet on today’s date, we don’t have regulatory approval for one reason or the other. It’s a shame,” Mande said.

ICMR scientist said what Mande claimed was incorrect. Dr Nivedita Gutpa, ICMR scientist at its epidemiology and communicable diseases department and the one who is responsible for testing augmentation said, “This information is incorrect. I have flagged this with DG ICMR.” Dr Gupta said ICMR will tweet its response though there was no update on Twitter till the time going to press.

The dry swab method is the same as RT-PCR except it does not require nasopharyngeal swabs to be immersed in Viral Transport Medium (VTM). Under the RT-PCT test, nasopharyngeal collected from patients are immersed in viral transform medium followed by RNA extraction. The RNA then is subjected to RTPCR, which is considered gold standard across the world.

Under the new method, scientists of CSIR-CCMB have generated a simplified protocol where dry swabs are collected and directly used for RT-PCR. “This method has been established to have no loss of sensitivity and is on par with the current gold standard of testing,” director Rakesh Mishra was quoted by CSIR on its website.

Established in 1942, CSIR is an autonomous research and development organisation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being its president.

According to Mande, Armed Forces Medical College in Pune tried the dry swab test method and informed CSIR about its efficacy. “In fact, AFMC in Pune has now told us that the test works very efficiently.”

Hindustan Times has sent an email query to AFMC and is awaiting response.

Mande said that the dry swab test is cheaper by about half of RT-PCR. Mishra in his interaction had also explained that dry swab method will allow testing of more than 36 lakh people with recurring cost of Rs 3,740 crore. “Our method does not need any new reagent, equipment or training. What it says is: do differently, in a simpler manner, and skip a few items and steps,” Mishra had said.

Earlier last week, Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) gave nod to India’s first Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic (CRISPR) Covid-19 test for commercial launch, said Mande. This is developed by Tata and powered by CSIR-IGIB (Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology) FELUDA (an acronym for FNCAS9 Editor-Limited Uniform Detection Assay).