Four months on, Kathuria sees political conspiracy in his expulsion

Nearly four months after former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chander Prakash Kathuria was expelled from the primary membership of the party after a video, purportedly shot as he jumped off the second floor of woman’s house in Chandigarh’s Sector 63, surfaced on social media, he has termed the incident a political conspiracy to defame him.

As per the earlier reports, the leader, 51, was reportedly visiting a woman in the apartment for some official work when another person whom he did not want to meet turned up there. In a bid to avoid running into the person, Kathuria reportedly tried to descend from the balcony with the help of a cloth, and fell down after losing grip. He was admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, with a fractured leg.

After the incident, he was expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years.

While addressing a press conference here along with his wife on Monday, Kathuria said that one Vikramjit alias Happy of Karnal, a relative of a local Congress leader, had hatched a conspiracy against him for political advantages.

Kathuria did not rule out the possibility of involvement of local BJP leaders in the conspiracy. He, however, did not take any names.

“The woman shown in the video is like my sister and I had known her father since 26 years. I had gone to their house to sort out a dispute between the couple,” he said. “However, there was some misunderstanding and the woman shown in the video saw Vikramjit outside her house. She asked me not to go out from the main door and therefore I tried to exit from the balcony,” Kathuria said. “I decided to get down from the balcony with the help of a cloth but lost consciousness and woke up in the hospital,” he added.

He said the woman had also filed a police complaint against Vikramjit accusing him of threatening her guest. Kathuria said at that time he could not file a police complaint since he was in the hospital. “I have now written to Haryana home minister,” he added.

“I am not against the party but there are some people who were behind the conspiracy and they should be exposed,” he said. Kathuria said he had tried speaking to the chief minister twice but did not get any response.