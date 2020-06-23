Four more Covid-19 cases reported in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Four more Covid-19 cases have been reported from Chandigarh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 415 on Tuesday, the health department said.

Of the 415 patients, 322 have recovered so far and the number of active cases in the city is 87. Six people have succumbed to coronavirus since the pandemic broke out three months ago.

The new cases reported on Tuesday include a 48-year-old woman from Mauli Jagran. She is undergoing treatment at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. Mauli Jagran has seen a spike in cases after 12 members of a family and their two community contacts were found infected on June 20. A pregnant woman from the locality, who was tested before delivery, was also found infected on June 21.

The three other patients found Covid-19 positive are a 29-year-old woman of Sector 38-C, a 27-year-old man from Sector 29 and a 26-year-old woman from Sector 38 West. They are admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.