Four more succumb to Covid-19, Ludhiana district’s death toll reaches 39

The district also confirmed 61 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total count of positive patients to 1,569.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The fresh cases include a DSP, four cops from Mullanpur police station and a computer operator at Moti Nagar police station. (HT File Photo)

District’s death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 39 on Wednesday with four more patients succumbing to the virus.

The deceased include a 68-year-old man, who lives near Bharat Nagar Chowk. He died at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

The other patients – a 60-year-old man from Surjit Colony, a 60-year-old man from Railway Colony and 42-year-old man from Bal Singh Nagar, Basti Jodhewal – died at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

According to health officials, all patients were suffering from comorbidities.



CASES RISE TO 1,569

The fresh cases include a DSP, four cops from Mullanpur police station and a computer operator at Moti Nagar police station.

The fresh cases include a DSP, four cops from Mullanpur police station and a computer operator at Moti Nagar police station.

Besides five healthcare workers, including one from Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), have also contracted the infection.

Of the total 1,569 cases, 1,160 people have recovered and completed the post-discharge quarantine period. The district now has 370 active cases, while 39 have died.

Two dead from other districts

A 53-year-old woman from Nawanshahr died in Mohandai Oswal Hospital, while a 61-year-old man from Jalandhar died at CMCH on Wednesday. Both patients had multiple ailments, said health officials

