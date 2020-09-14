Sections
Four murdered in three Haryana districts

In the first case, two persons were stabbed to death while three were injured by a group of men at Sonepat’s Ram Nagar village on Saturday night.

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Four persons were murdered in three separate cases in Haryana’s Sonepat, Dadri and Rohtak districts, police said on Sunday.

In the first case, two persons were stabbed to death while three were injured by a group of men at Sonepat’s Ram Nagar village on Saturday night. The deceased have been identified as Narshi (60) and his nephew Jagmohan. The injured ones are Narshi’s sons Pawan, Navratan and nephew Anil Kumar of the same village.

Bari industrial area police station in-charge Sumit Kumar said the incident took place when Anil, who worked at a factory in Ram Nagar, was attacked by his friends over an argument. “He called his uncle and others there. Anil’s four friends and their accomplices stabbed his uncle and cousin when they came to the former’s rescue. Anil and his two cousins are undergoing treatment at the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak,” he added.

The police have registered a case under sections 302, 307, 34 and other relevant sections of the IPC against Kuldeep, Bittu, Sonu, Sanjay and others.



In the second murder, Rajbir (55) alias Raja was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Rohtak’s Mohkra village on Saturday night. A police spokesperson said, “Rajbir was killed in his sleep and was found lying in a pool of blood on Sunday morning by his family members. We have registered a murder case against unknown persons.”

In the third case, a 70-year-old tea seller, identified as Rishal Singh, was strangulated to death by unknown persons when he was sleeping at his shop in Lamba village in Dadri on Saturday night. The victim’s body was spotted on Sunday by passersby who informed the police. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

