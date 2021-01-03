Four nabbed for Mansarovar Park killing after a month

New Delhi

Police on Sunday said they had arrested a man and three contract killers and cracked the murder case of a 47-year-old woman in east Delhi’s Mansarovar Park in November last year.

Police said the arrested man was a friend of the victim’s daughter and was miffed at having his advances turned down.

The prime suspect, Bilal Malik, had led the attack after the 25-year-old woman, who is pursuing a course in fashion designing, had refused to marry him as he was already married to someone else, said Amit Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara).

The officer said that the other three contract killers — Mohd Salam, Mohd Kamil, and Mohd Sahil — had joined him after being offered Rs 4 lakh for the hit.

Police said the 25-year-old lived with her two sisters and their 47-year-old mother — who worked for the BSES — in Mansarovar Park. She told police she was in a relationship with Malik for six-seven years, until August last year when she decided to break up with him after realising that the relationship couldn’t continue as Malik was already married.

But Malik allegedly wanted to marry her despite being married. “He had been pressuring me to marry him and threatened to harm me if I refused,” the 25-year-old told police in her official complaint.

On November 30, Malik allegedly landed up at her house and insisted on marrying her but was turned down.

He allegedly left the house and returned with the other suspects in tow. They later took the woman’s younger sister hostage at gunpoint and locked the house from inside.

“Having no other choice, I agreed to accompany Malik. But he shot me in my cheek. When my mother tried to save me, another man shot her ,” she alleged.

The survivor’s mother sustained a gunshot wound in her neck and wrist and was declared brought dead at a hospital. The suspects all managed to flee.

Having tracked the suspects for weeks, the police finally received a tip-off and nabbed Malik with a pistol and five bullets from the Loni-Bhopura Road in East Delhi on Saturday. At his instance, the three other suspects were also nabbed.

Police said that Malik, 26, has a wholesale garments business, and is a resident of Ghaziabad. He has a criminal past and had been involved in a theft case and another under the Arms Act.