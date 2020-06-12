Sections
Home / Cities / Four new cases in Panchkula, tally now 47

Four new cases in Panchkula, tally now 47

Health authorities said two of the patients had recently returned from Lucknow

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 02:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Health workers at Abheypur village where a 75-year-old man tested positive for Covid 19 in Panchkula. (Sant Arora/HT)

As many as four new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Panchkula, where the total cases are now 47. Among these, 21 remain active.

The patients include, two men aged 24 and 36, and a 65-year-old woman, all residents of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5, Panchkula. Health authorities said the two men run a tea stall and had recently returned from Lucknow.

Apart from these three, a 75-year-old man from Abheypur also tested positive.

Meanwhile, after two persons were found infected in Sectors 8 and 16 on Tuesday, the deputy commissioner has declared a few areas in these sectors as containment zones.



The areas sealed in Sector 8 are House Numbers 315 to 321 and House Numbers 322 to 328. Apart from this, areas sealed in Sector 16 start from House Numbers 514 to 516 and House Numbers 534 and 535.

The DC’s order reads: “The areas enclosed within the aforementioned perimeter are ordered to be contained as containment zone and along with buffer zone surrounding aforementioned areas.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Supreme Court pulls up DoT for claiming AGR dues from PSUs
Jun 12, 2020 02:57 IST
Time bus services started in Mohali, health min tells MC officials
Jun 12, 2020 02:54 IST
Sector 16 chemist’s four kin, two workplace contacts also found infected
Jun 12, 2020 02:45 IST
Tamil Nadu sets up panel to probe ‘unaccounted’ Covid-19 fatalities
Jun 12, 2020 02:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.