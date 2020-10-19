Sections
Four new units in Pune to handle economic offences

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 20:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: The Pune police have formed four new units in the Economic offences wing (EOW) and cyber crime cell to streamline complaints received by the department, according to Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of police, Pune.

The four units will look into land disputes, banking, housing and general cheating plaints. Unit 1 will handle land disputes and train staff, intelligence, and administration. Unit 2 will look into banking, investments, deposit fraud, share and commodity market related complaints. Unit 3 housing along with job racketing, education, medical, stamp, and counterfeit currency fraud cases and Unit 4 general category of cheating. The EOW and cyber crime cell is headed by IPS officer Bhagyashree Navtake. The units will report to Shivaji Pawar, assistant commissioner of police, EOW and cyber crime, of Pune Police who will in turn report to DCP Navtake. The units will handle cases with amount over Rs 3 crore. All cases with fraud of above Rs 25 crore will be transferred to the crime branch.

