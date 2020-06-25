Sections
Home / Cities / Four of a family, another man injured in land dispute in Mohali village

Four of a family, another man injured in land dispute in Mohali village

The injured were rushed to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh, where their condition is said to be critical.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 01:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Four members of a family were seriously injured in a land dispute in Bharatpur village in Mohali district, the police said.

The injured were rushed to Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16, Chandigarh, where their condition is said to be critical.

One Gurwinder Singh of the opposite party was also injured and is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Phase 6 here.

The victim’s family alleged that Gurwinder Singh had been admitted in the hospital only to gain sympathy. They also alleged that instead of taking legal action against the attackers, the Sohana police had registered a false case against them for molesting a woman of the village and forcibly entering her house.



One of the injured, Rajinder Singh, said that he has ancestral land in Bharatpur and in the last few days, a quarrel had broken out between him and his relatives.

Rajinder said that a few of his family members were seriously injured in the attack following the quarrel.

Meanwhile, ASI Satpal Singh of Sohana police station said that all allegations of unilateral action against the police were baseless and fabricated. He said that Gurwinder was earlier surrounded and beaten by Rajinder and his accomplices. A case was registered against Rajinder and others. The ASI said that statements of injured Rajinder had also been recorded but his medical report had not been received yet. Upon receipt of the report, action will also be taken against the other party, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ED attaches ₹24-cr assets of realty firm
Jun 25, 2020 01:40 IST
Six months on, business partner held for killing woman in Kharar
Jun 25, 2020 01:40 IST
21-year-old killed over taking late-night walk with wife in Patiala
Jun 25, 2020 01:34 IST
FAKE COVID-19 REPORTS: Amritsar’s private lab owners booked for attempt to murder
Jun 25, 2020 01:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.