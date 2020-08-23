Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 9 killed in 3 Sonepat road mishaps in 24 hours

In one incident, transporter four of a family were killed as their car fell into a canal.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 00:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The transporter was returning from Delhi with his family when the accident occurred in Sonepat district on Friday night. (HT file photo)

Nine persons were killed in three separate mishaps in Sonepat in the last 24 hours.

On Friday night, a couple and their two sons were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a canal near Halalpur village in Sonepat district on Friday night. The deceased were identified as Sadhu Ram, 56, his wife, Seema Devi, 46, and their sons, Monti, 17, and Dhruv, 15. They were residents of Bindroli village. Sadhu Ram’s nephew Sumit, who was also travelling with the family, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. Barota police check post in-charge Sandeep Kumar said the accident took place when the transporter, Sadhu Ram, was driving the car while returning from Delhi along with his family.

“They were near the canal when Sadhu Ram tried to avoid hitting a truck and lost control of the car that skidded and fell into the car. Four occupants of the car died on the spot, while one was injured. The victims’ bodies were fished out with the help of a crane,” he said.

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.



WOMAN, 2 DAUGHTERS HIT BY TRUCK, DIE

In another incident on Saturday evening, a woman and her two daughters died after they were hit by a truck near CRPF camp at Sonepat’s Khewra village. The deceased have been identified as Poonam, 30, and her two daughters aged 4 and 5. Her eight-year-old daughter, who is critically injured, is undergoing treatment at PGIMS, Rohtak. The family hails from Uttar Pradesh and stays in Delhi.

Rai SHO Vivek Malik said a speeding truck coming from Uttar Pradesh side hit Poonam and her three children, who were standing on the roadside, waiting for a vehicle to travel to Delhi.

“The woman’s two daughters succumbed to their injuries on the spot while she died on the way to the hospital,” he added. A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered.

SPEEDING TRUCK RAMS IN BIKE, KILLS 2

Two persons were killed after a speeding truck rammed into their bike on the GT road in Sonepat’s Rai on Saturday night. The deceased man was identified as Vinod of Panipat while the woman riding pillion is yet to be identified. Police said the incident took place when the duo were about to climb on the western periphery and the truck, coming from Delhi side, rammed into their bike. Case registered against truck driver.

