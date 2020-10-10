Four of Sagar Newton gang held for murder bid on Ludhiana woman, daughter

Police on Saturday arrested four men for trying to murder a woman and her daughter by hurling petrol bombs at their house in Karnail Singh Nagar on Thursday night.

While the police had booked 40 men – all members of the Sagar Newton gang – they have managed to arrest only four, who have been identified as Mahesh Kumar, alias Inder, and Anuj Kumar of Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar; Raju Kumar of Chauhan Nagar; and Gaurav, alias Sunakkha, of Dugri village.

Investigators have also identified six other men as Daman Gill, Sebi, Namit, Vinay, Pardeep and Ankit. Along with them, 30 other accused have yet to be arrested. Whether Newton was also at the crime scene has not been established. He is a proclaimed offender and wanted by the police in several cases.

Inspector Surinder Kumar, SHO, Dugri police station, said a manhunt was launched following the murder bid and four men were arrested from different locations.

The victim, Manjit Kaur, 42, told the police that her son, Jagtar, was friends with Sagar Newton around three years ago, but snapped ties with him as Newton took to crime.

In July 2018, Newton was arrested in a murder case. After he was bailed out in January this year, he contacted her son again, but Jagtar told him he wanted nothing to do with him. Newton had been holding a grudge since, she alleged.

On January 15, members of Newton’s gang had barged into her house and damaged household items. They had also vandalised seven cars parked in the street outside their house and threatened the family with sharp-edged weapons and sticks in their hands. A case in this regard was registered at the Dugri police station.

Following the October 8 attack, police had lodged an FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 458 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are on to nab the remaining accused.