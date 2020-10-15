Four persons swept away in overflowing stream in Daund

Pune: Four persons, including a woman, were washed away in gushing waters of a stream in Daund tehsil of Pune district due to incessant rains.

Police officials, who recovered three bodies till Thursday morning, said the victims on two-wheelers were trying to cross over a small bridge erected on a stream at Khanote village in Daund tehsil when they were swept away in swollen waters. The search is on for the fourth person.

The three were identified as Shahji Gangadhar Lokhande (52), and a couple identified as Appa Harichandra Dhaytonde (55) and Kalawati Appa Dhaydonte (48), according to senior inspector Sunil Mahadik of Daund police station. Their bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The missing person was identified as Subhash Narayan Londhe (48), according to the police. Locals helped the police recover the bodies.

The four were on a bridge, built over a stream, and part of Rajegaon-Khatona road.

Daund, along with adjoining Indapur and Baramati tehsils on the eastern parts of Pune district, received heavy rains on Wednesday, resulting in flood-like situation at many places. Due to torrential rains, most reservoirs in the region are full with authorities having instructed for release of water from dams.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy showers till Friday.