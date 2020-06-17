Four police personnel among five test positive for Covid-19 in Bathinda

Sections
Two women among the four police personnel found positive after samples collected at medical camp

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 17:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Bathinda: Four police personnel are among five people to have tested positive for coronavirus in Bathinda on Wednesday.

Senior superintended of police Nanak Singh said one of the infected cops was posted at Police Lines, while the others were deployed at three police stations of the city.

Samples of all four personnel, including two women, were taken during a medical camp held recently. They were posted at Sadar, Vardhman police post and the women’s police station. One of them was on field duty at a naka for the past 10 days.

“Contact tracing of all four is being conducted and medical protocol will be initiated after identifying them. They have been moved to an isolation facility in the city,” he said.



According to civil surgeon Dr Amrik Singh Sandhu, a man who worked as a construction worker on the campus of the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, also tested positive.

The medical superintendent of AIIMS, Dr Satish Gupta, said that the patient is a construction worker engaged by a private firm on the campus.

