Four policemen, woman health worker among seven test positive in Chamba, taking Himachal’s Covid-19 count to 1,384

Samples being collected for Covid-19 testing. (HT file photo)

Dharamshala: Seven people tested positive in Chamba district on Friday, taking Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 count to 1,384.

Chief medical officer Dr Rajesh Guleri said that four policemen, having travel history of Delhi, have tested positive.

They were in quarantine. The police personnel had gone to arrest a proclaimed offender and may have contracted the virus in Delhi.

Apart from them, a 28-year-old woman healthcare provider at a Covid care centre in Dalhousie has tested positive.

Two youngsters back from Kyrgyzstan recently have also tested positive. Both the 26-year-old man from Chamba town and the 22-year-old returnee were quarantined in a paid facility and are now being admitted to the Covid care centre at Balu.

Dr Guleri said that the total number of positive cases in the district has climbed to 78 of which 23 are active cases.

JUMP IN CASES IN JUNE

Special secretary (health) Nipun Jindal said since the outbreak, 1,384 people have tested positive for the contagion in the state. The number of active cases has gone up to 389, while 971 patients have been cured till date.

The recovery rate in the state is 70%.

Till date, 1,08,157 samples have been tested in the state. Himachal Pradesh recorded only 40 cases in March and April. But 290 cases were reported in May; 623 in June and 431 cases till July 16.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 319 cases, followed by Solan with 286 cases. Hamirpur has 278 cases, Una 151, Chamba 78, Shimla 63, Bilaspur 63, Sirmaur 48, Mandi 44, Kinnaur 36, Kullu 14 and Lahaul-Spiti district four.