Four pose as cops to kidnap and extort money from couple in Nallasopara, arrested

Tulinj police arrested four persons for allegedly kidnapping and extorting money from a couple on Monday.

According to police, the victims - Sonu Kumar Sharma, 27, and his wife, Rakhi, 24, are residents of Pragati Nagar in Nallasopara (East). On Monday late night, the four accused posing as policemen, knocked at the door of the couple and asked to accompany them to the police station.

Sharma asked for their identity cards and arrest warrants, but the accused assaulted them and dragged the couple to a car. After the car reached Tulinj police station, the accused threatened to file a drug trafficking case against them and demanded money. However, the couple refused. “The accused then drove them near Kashimira and took away cash, mobile phones and gold jewellery from them and threw away Sharma on the road. Rakhi was later dropped at Nallasopara,” said senior inspector DS Patil.

“We have registered a case of kidnapping, extortion and impersonation against the accused. We have arrested the four accused based on the CCTV footage and are investigating the case,” said Patil.