Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Four pose as cops to kidnap and extort money from couple in Nallasopara, arrested

Four pose as cops to kidnap and extort money from couple in Nallasopara, arrested

Tulinj police arrested four persons for allegedly kidnapping and extorting money from a couple on Monday. According to police, the victims - Sonu Kumar Sharma, 27, and his wife,...

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:39 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Tulinj police arrested four persons for allegedly kidnapping and extorting money from a couple on Monday.

According to police, the victims - Sonu Kumar Sharma, 27, and his wife, Rakhi, 24, are residents of Pragati Nagar in Nallasopara (East). On Monday late night, the four accused posing as policemen, knocked at the door of the couple and asked to accompany them to the police station.

Sharma asked for their identity cards and arrest warrants, but the accused assaulted them and dragged the couple to a car. After the car reached Tulinj police station, the accused threatened to file a drug trafficking case against them and demanded money. However, the couple refused. “The accused then drove them near Kashimira and took away cash, mobile phones and gold jewellery from them and threw away Sharma on the road. Rakhi was later dropped at Nallasopara,” said senior inspector DS Patil.

“We have registered a case of kidnapping, extortion and impersonation against the accused. We have arrested the four accused based on the CCTV footage and are investigating the case,” said Patil.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Stubble burns, farmers from Haryana say they have no option
Oct 02, 2020 00:29 IST
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
Oct 01, 2020 22:58 IST
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
Oct 01, 2020 22:33 IST
Police, in PPE, chasing Covid positive robber on loose
Oct 02, 2020 01:03 IST

latest news

Commuters hassled as Chandigarh borders sealed to stop protesters
Oct 02, 2020 01:42 IST
Chandigarh: Parole, interim bail of prisoners extended till Nov 10
Oct 02, 2020 01:32 IST
September’s GST revenue best of this fiscal as business activity picks up
Oct 02, 2020 01:31 IST
Making Chandigarh safe and secure my priority: SSP Chahal
Oct 02, 2020 01:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.