Four prominent educational institutes in Pune come forward to raise challenges in education field

Pune Four prominent educational institutions in the city came together on Friday to raise their demands and share challenges they face due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Deccan Education Society (DES), Maharashtra Education Society (MES), Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha, (MKSSS) and Shikshan Prasaraka Mandalli (SPM) sought financial help from the state government to run schools and colleges. They also sought cancellation of centralised admission procedure for entrance exams and allow them to set timetable for admissions for the academic year.

The press conference held at MES’s Abasaheb Garware College on Friday was attended by Sharad Kunte, chairman of DES; Rajiv Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the governing body of MES; advocate SK Jain, president of Shikshan Prasarak Mandali and Promoad Gorhe chairman of MKSSS, along with other officials of all these institutions.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many educational institutions are facing financial issues. As 40 per cent of our students come from rural parts, they too are facing financial crisis whether they would be able to pay fee or not is a big question,” said Kunte.

“We are working on online models to resume lectures, but it needs a lot of funds. We are doing a survey to check how to reach students for online studies, but staff crunch, infrastructure and need of new equipment for online classes are issued to be addressed. We have till now spend Rs 1 crore to get licenses of software and other related things to hold online lectures.” he said.

“Hence, we appeal to the state government is to make us a way out from this crisis and save the academic year. We request the government to cancel centralised admission for one year. We are ready to conduct exams for third year students according to guidelines given by the government. But need more clear instructions and by keeping social distancing we can take the exams. We have shown our readiness to take exams within the framework of the guidelines,” said advocate Jain.

Arun Adsul, former vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) said, “Due to the virus situation, college-going youth are in a state of fear, insecure, unclear about future, anxious and distressed. The exam issue has also created confusion amongst students. Academic administration will be spoiled if decision on exams is not taken in time. Parents are worried about the future of their children. Fall in students joining colleges will also affect staff strength.”

DES’s Fergusson College

It is one of the oldest colleges in Pune city, started in 1895 with campus of 60 acres area. All through its 133 years of a shrinelike existence, the Fergusson College has given to the country, from among its alumni, great patriots, thinkers, philosophers, poets, writers, teachers social workers, scientists, industrialists, entrepreneurs, researchers, administrators and defence officers. College is located in the heart of the city on Fergusson College Road and has several under-graduate and post-graduate courses offered for students.

MES’s Abasaheb Garware College

Located on the busy Karve Road, Abasaheb Garware College was started by MES in 1945 and then named as M.E.S. College of Arts and Science. It imparted primary education in languages and social sciences, and a few subjects in science. College has now extended its wings with new courses in management and several other streams.

SPM’s Sir Parshuram Bhau College

Sir Parashurambhau College popularly known as S P College is one of the most prestigious and oldest colleges in Pune. Located on Tilak Road, since the foundation of the college in 1916, it has aspired to provide an all round education to students. College offers undergraduate, graduate and post-graduate programs in Arts, Science and Commerce streams.

Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha (MKSSS)

It is one of the oldest educational institutions in the state which was founded by Bharat Ratna Maharshi Dhondo Keshav Karve in 1896. It has its branches across Maharashtra in Pune, Satara, Wai, Ratnagiri, Nagpur, Kamshet and Vasai and currently more than 35,000 girl students are learning in these institutions. Its main branch is in Pune on Karve Road and has various colleges in its premsies namely Arts, Commerce and Science College, Engineering College, Management college, vocational institute and several others.