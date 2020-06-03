Four rape cases reported in Shimla dist

As many as four rape cases, with two involving minor victims, have been reported in Shimla district, said police.

In the first case, a 15-year-old girl was raped in Rohru on Sunday. The accused has lured the girl on pretext of marriage, took her to his rented room and committed the crime. A case has now been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Another woman was raped in Rohru by her cousin while she had gone with him to learn driving on May 27. The accused had threatened her of dire consequences if she informed police. On June 2, she filed a complaint after which police arrested the accused. A case was registered under Section 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Rohru SHO has confirmed the reports and said police are conducting investigation in both cases.

In yet another incident, a 43-year-old woman was raped by a 35-year-old man on Tuesday at a village in Kotkhai, Shimla. The woman was returning home from Kotla village when she was raped by the accused in a field. The accused has been arrested and booked under Section 376 of the IPC.

In the fourth incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for raping a four-year-old girl at Jhakri, Rampur Bushahr. The accused is the victim’s uncle. The girl’s parents had filed a complaint after which the accused was booked under the POCSO Act. The Rampur Bushahr deputy superintendent of police (DSP) said police are conducting the investigation.