Sections
Home / Cities / Four rape cases reported in Shimla dist

Four rape cases reported in Shimla dist

As many as four rape cases, with two involving minor victims, have been reported in Shimla district, said police.In the first case, a 15-year-old girl was raped in Rohru on Sunday. The accused has...

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 20:44 IST

By HT Correspondent,

As many as four rape cases, with two involving minor victims, have been reported in Shimla district, said police.

In the first case, a 15-year-old girl was raped in Rohru on Sunday. The accused has lured the girl on pretext of marriage, took her to his rented room and committed the crime. A case has now been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Another woman was raped in Rohru by her cousin while she had gone with him to learn driving on May 27. The accused had threatened her of dire consequences if she informed police. On June 2, she filed a complaint after which police arrested the accused. A case was registered under Section 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Rohru SHO has confirmed the reports and said police are conducting investigation in both cases.



In yet another incident, a 43-year-old woman was raped by a 35-year-old man on Tuesday at a village in Kotkhai, Shimla. The woman was returning home from Kotla village when she was raped by the accused in a field. The accused has been arrested and booked under Section 376 of the IPC.

In the fourth incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for raping a four-year-old girl at Jhakri, Rampur Bushahr. The accused is the victim’s uncle. The girl’s parents had filed a complaint after which the accused was booked under the POCSO Act. The Rampur Bushahr deputy superintendent of police (DSP) said police are conducting the investigation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Lt Gen-level talks between India, China on June 6 a significant step, says expert and all the latest news
Jun 03, 2020 21:06 IST
Amid Ladakh border tension, NHAI starts work on emergency airstrip in south Kashmir
Jun 03, 2020 21:01 IST
47 new Covid-19 cases in Goa in largest spike as tally crosses 100
Jun 03, 2020 20:56 IST
US probe into digital services taxes may trigger another trade tussle with India
Jun 03, 2020 21:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.