Four robbers uproot ATM in Zirakpur, one held after chase

Four robbers uprooted an ATM from Kotak Mahindra Bank branch on VIP Road in Zirakpur in wee hours of Tuesday.

Acting swiftly, police chased and arrested one of them, and recovered the ATM besides the vehicle and other tools used in the crime. However, three others managed to flee.

The one arrested has been identified as Anmol Arora, a resident of Jarnail Enclave, Zirakpur, who used to run a medical store in Peer Muchalla. He named his accomplices as Abhishek Katiyal of Dhakoli, Deepak Sharma of Dera Bassi and Gurpreet Singh of Panchkula’s Sector 3.

“They had learnt to uproot ATMs from online videos. The other three will be arrested soon,” said superintendent of police (rural) Ravjot Grewal, adding that there were ₹14 lakh stocked in the machine.

What transpired

The crime took place around 4:30am. After uprooting the ATM, the four dragged it to a secluded place a few metres from the Patiala road.

A passerby spotted them and called police. Head constable Deep Chand, who was on duty nearby, rode to the spot on his bike with another cop. They followed the marks on the road that were created due to the dragging of the ATM.

They spotted the accused trying to break open the machine. On seeing the cops, they fled, but the head constable managed to nab one of them.

A Mahindra Bolero with a fake registration number, an airgun, a pistol-shaped lighter, and other tools used to break the ATM were recovered. A case has been registered.