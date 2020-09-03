Sections
Home / Cities / Four Sangrur panchayats reverse stand against Covid tests

Four Sangrur panchayats reverse stand against Covid tests

Sangrur Four panchayats of Malerkotla sub-division reversed their stand against Covid-19 tests and isolation in government-run centres by passing new resolutions. The change in...

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 19:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Sangrur Four panchayats of Malerkotla sub-division reversed their stand against Covid-19 tests and isolation in government-run centres by passing new resolutions. The change in panchayats’ stand came after members met Malerkotla sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) on Wednesday and Thursday.

The panchayats of Kasampur, Nath Heri, Badeshe and Banbhaura also assured the administration in writing that they will not oppose health department teams in villages.

Malerkotla SDM Vikramjeet Singh Panthey said the administration convinced the panchayats to go for testing and treatment as per the guidelines of the health department.

Meanwhile, Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir has decided to send sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to address the concerns of residents who oppose health department teams. “Our SDMs are holding meetings with villages. They are trying to resolve genuine problems. Some miscreants are trying to create confusion but we are in touch with the locals to address their worries,” said Ramvir.



