Four schoolteachers booked for hurling casteist remarks at Dalit principal in Sangrur

The principal moved court, which ordered the registration of an FIR against the four teachers. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sangrur: Four teachers of a private school in Bakhora Kalan have been booked for allegedly making casteist remarks at a Dalit principal.

The incident allegedly took place on July 19 during a meeting in the school. Following the incident, the principal moved court, which ordered the registration of an FIR against the four teachers.

They have been identified as Randeep Kumar, Chanchal Garg, Sompal of Lehra and Gurtej Singh of Khai. The case was registered under Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and the SC&ST Act at Lehra police station.

Lehra station house officer Sukhdeep Singh said no arrest has been made so far but investigations are on.