Four snatchers held with seven mobile phones in Ludhiana

The accused used to snatch the mobile phones of people who would be using them on the road

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused in Ludhiana police custody on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

With the arrest of four persons, the city police claimed to have busted the gang of snatchers who were active in the Barrewal area locality.

A motorcycle and seven mobile phones were recovered from the possession of the accused.

They were identified as Waseem Akram, 22, of Pakhowal Road, Raju Kumar, 25, of Sham Nagar, Hardeep Singh, 25, and Suraj Kumar, 19, of Sunet village.

According to Madhu Bala, station house officer, Sarabha Nagar, the accused were stopped on the basis of suspicion when they were riding on a four-wheeler in the Barrewal area. They had gone there to sell snatched mobile phones. Around seven phones were recovered from their possession, following which they were nabbed. SHO Madhu Bala said that the accused used to snatch the mobile phones of people who would be using them on the road. They had divided themselves into groups of two. While one would ride the bike, the person sitting pillion would snatch the phones.

One of the accused Hardeep was previously booked for a similar offence by Dugri police in 2019, while Raju was booked for theft by Sadar police.

