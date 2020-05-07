Sections
Home / Cities / Four special trains for migrants from Ludhiana on May 7

Four special trains for migrants from Ludhiana on May 7

The trains will leave for Purnia in Bihar, Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, and Amethi and Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh

Updated: May 07, 2020 01:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

As many as four special trains will depart from Ludhiana to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Thursday.

Confirming the details, Ludhiana police uploaded the details on their Facebook page. The post read, “It is planned that on May 7 four trains will go from Ludhiana. One train each to Purnia (Bihar), Amethi (UP), Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) and Gorakhpur (UP) .”

“The persons going in these trains are being sent SMS. Please do not come to Ludhiana railway station if you have not received SMS,” said police chief Rakesh Agrawal, adding that buses will receive the migrants, who have received messages at the pick-up points and bring them to the railway station after medical screening.

He said at least 12 trains will run daily from Ludhiana from Friday onwards. As many as 5 lakh migrants in the district have registered on the Punjab helpline portal for help in returning to their home states.



