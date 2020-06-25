Four vehicle thieves arrested in Jewar, 21 stolen bikes recovered

The Jewar Police on Thursday arrested four suspected vehicle thieves on Thursday and recovered as many as 21 stolen motorcycles.

According to police officers, they had received a tip about the suspects based on which the four were arrested around 9.45 am near the Dayanatpur road.

The suspects were identified as Nitin, Bablu, Rahul, and Rajabharati. They were arrested while they were riding two motorcycles which had been stolen from the Jahangirpur area, the police said.

“During questioning, they revealed that their gang had stolen vehicles from Jewar, Aligarh, other UP districts and parts of Haryana. Rahul would follow the motorcycle owner and Nitin would use a master key to steal the vehicle, while the other two maintained a vigil,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 3, Rajesh Kumar Singh.

Police officers said Bablu worked in a garage in Jewar and would switch the motorcycle parts and put in a fake number plate before selling the vehicles. Based on the information revealed by the suspects, 19 other stolen motorcycles were recovered by the police.

“Seven motorcycles have been traced to Jewar, one to Phase 3, one to Aligarh and two to Faridabad in Haryana. The rest of the two-wheelers are also being traced and more vehicles might be recovered soon,” the DCP said, adding that action will be taken against the suspects under the Gangsters Act as well.

Police officers said they are trying to find if the suspects are involved in other robberies as well.

The four were booked at the Jewar police station under sections 379 (punishment for theft) , 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property), 482 (punishment for using a false property mark), and 414 (assisting in concealment or disposal of stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.