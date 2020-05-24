Fourlaning of Landran T-junction in Mohali on fast track, says Balbir Singh Sidhu

Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu taking stock of the ongoing road construction project at Landran T-junction on the Chandigarh-Landran-Chunni-Sirhind road on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Health and family welfare minister of Punjab Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday took stock of the ongoing ₹25.33-crore road construction project at Landran T-junction on the Chandigarh-Landran-Chunni-Sirhind road.

The minister said that the pace of the work had slackened owing to the lockdown but had gathered steam again. The work on the junction assumes all the more importance given the fact that scores of devotees pass through the junction on their way to Sri Fatehgarh Sahib.

The minister said that the new junction would rid the area of the menace of traffic jams. Directing the public works department (PWD) officials to ensure quality and transparency, Sidhu asked them to keep checking the construction material at regular intervals.

Meanwhile, the beautification of the 28-km stretch from Mohali to Sirhind by laying a premix is also underway. The 800-metre section of the two and a half km junction at Landran will be four-laned. The project will incur a total cost of ₹25.33 crore and will also include two slip roads.