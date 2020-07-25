Sections
Home / Cities / Fourth leopard trapped from Nashik in July, another big cat rescued from well

Fourth leopard trapped from Nashik in July, another big cat rescued from well

The forest department trapped the fourth leopard in a span of three weeks at Sinnar range in Nashik on Thursday. The department has setup 20 cages along the Darna river to trap two...

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 04:57 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

The forest department trapped the fourth leopard in a span of three weeks at Sinnar range in Nashik on Thursday. The department has setup 20 cages along the Darna river to trap two more leopards responsible for five deaths and five injuries.

The sub-adult male leopard was transported to Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Friday. So far, 12 leopards have been rescued, of which four have been captured due to a human-animal conflict problem along Darna and sent to SGNP. However, none of the leopards are responsible for the conflict as confirmed by the forest department, which is tracing an adult male leopard.

Meanwhile, a female leopard was rescued from a well in the same region on Friday. Forest officers said the leopard does not belong to the area and may have strayed near the well looking for food. However, the rescued leopard is likely to be released in its natural habitat and not sent to captivity, said Vivek Bhadane, range forest officer, Nashik.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Fourth leopard trapped from Nashik in July, another big cat rescued from well
Jul 25, 2020 04:57 IST
CNG to cost Rs48.95/kg in Mumbai
Jul 25, 2020 04:44 IST
BJP’s protests wrong: Maharashtra energy minister
Jul 25, 2020 04:35 IST
Two Navi Mumbai residents lose money in internet frauds
Jul 25, 2020 04:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.