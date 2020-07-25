Fourth leopard trapped from Nashik in July, another big cat rescued from well

The forest department trapped the fourth leopard in a span of three weeks at Sinnar range in Nashik on Thursday. The department has setup 20 cages along the Darna river to trap two more leopards responsible for five deaths and five injuries.

The sub-adult male leopard was transported to Sanjay Gandhi National Park on Friday. So far, 12 leopards have been rescued, of which four have been captured due to a human-animal conflict problem along Darna and sent to SGNP. However, none of the leopards are responsible for the conflict as confirmed by the forest department, which is tracing an adult male leopard.

Meanwhile, a female leopard was rescued from a well in the same region on Friday. Forest officers said the leopard does not belong to the area and may have strayed near the well looking for food. However, the rescued leopard is likely to be released in its natural habitat and not sent to captivity, said Vivek Bhadane, range forest officer, Nashik.