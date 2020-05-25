Fraudster arrested for duping labourer on pretext of arranging train tickets

Sections
Accused met the Bihar native and claimed that he had links in the railway department and could arrange shramik special tickets for him to return to his native place

Updated: May 25, 2020 19:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused duped a Bihar native labourer of Rs 2,500. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Division number 1 police on Monday arrested a fraudster for allegedly duping a labourer of Rs 2,500 on the pretext of arranging tickets of shramik special trains started by government to send the migrant workers back to their native places.

Division number 1 station house officer (SHO) inspector Rajwant Singh said the accused has been identified as Vinay Kumar of New Kailash Nagar, Basti Jodhewal. He said a Kailash Nagar resident Muzaffar Alam, who hails from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur, told them that he had applied online to return to his native state along with his 11 relatives and friends, but did not receive any confirmation about their journey. “On May 20, he came to Ludhiana railway station for inquiry. When he reached near Clock Tower Chowk, the accused met him and claimed that he had links in the railway department and could arrange tickets for the labourer to return to his native place. The accused took Rs 2,500 from the labourer and asked him to meet him on May 21 at the same place,” SHO Rajwant Singh said.

He also said that the labourer came to the Clock Tower Chowk the next day, but the accused was not there.

The accused was held when he was trying to dupe other labourers, the SHO said, adding that a case has been registered under Section 384 (punishment for extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.



