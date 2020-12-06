Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Fraudster dupes eatery owners on pretext of tie-up with Zomato

Fraudster dupes eatery owners on pretext of tie-up with Zomato

Approached them once the unlocking process began and promised to get them online orders for a fee

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 23:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. (HT PHOTO)

A fraudster impersonating as an employee of the food delivering company Zomato, duped restaurants, eateries and hotel owners of ₹50,000 on the pretext of a tie-up with the company for online orders.

The accused has been identified as Siddharth Aggarwal of Avtar Nagar on Ferozepur road.

The case has been registered on the complaint of Raman Nagpal, the sales manager of Zomato. Nagpal said that the company has a tie-up with several eateries, restaurants and hotels but none of them are charged for the tie-up.

But recently, he started getting complaints from some eatery owners about not getting any orders despite paying up a fee. Following this, Nagpal found that a man impersonating as a Zomato employee had been approaching the owners after the lockdown, promising more online orders against a fee.

Assistant sub-inspector Santokh Singh said the accused has been identified but his whereabouts are not clear yet. He added that the case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Satellite imagery shows China setting up border villages between India, Bhutan
Dec 06, 2020 22:52 IST
India questions Scotland Yard security after protest over farmers’ issue
Dec 06, 2020 23:35 IST
‘Will Centre entirely fund vaccines?’ Amarinder Singh writes to PM
Dec 06, 2020 20:36 IST
‘Will implement new citizenship law in Bengal’: BJP’s Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy
Dec 06, 2020 23:02 IST

latest news

Delhi reports 2,706 new Covid-19 cases, 69 deaths
Dec 07, 2020 00:00 IST
MMRDA approves cost hike for two packages of Mumbai Metro-7, but says overall cost won’t be hit
Dec 06, 2020 23:58 IST
Bombay HC grants temporary bail to UPSC aspirant, asks his mother to surrender for road rage
Dec 06, 2020 23:54 IST
Operation All Out: Mumbai Police conduct raids, checks to crackdown on criminal activity
Dec 06, 2020 23:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.