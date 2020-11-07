Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Fresh Covid-19 cases cross 70-mark after 12 days in Ludhiana

Fresh Covid-19 cases cross 70-mark after 12 days in Ludhiana

As many as 72 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Friday, adding that no death was recorded.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 01:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After recording 77 cases on October 24, the number of new infections had consistently gone down, with the lowest (24 cases) number of infections being recorded on October 26. (Representative image) (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

With more and more residents venturing out for festive shopping, the district is again seeing a spurt in Covid-19 cases. As many as 72 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Friday, adding that no death was recorded.

It is after a gap of 12 days that the district’s single-day cases have crossed the 70-mark. After recording 77 cases on October 24, the number of new infections had consistently gone down, with the lowest (24 cases) number of infections being recorded on October 26.

The number of active cases in the district currently stands at 562. Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma said, “Efforts are being on to keep people safe from Covid-19. Whenever the district administration and health department officials find out about any positive or suspected case, their samples are immediately sent for testing.” As many as 2006 samples were sent for Covid testing on Friday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Election 2020: Mr. President-elect?
Nov 07, 2020 02:12 IST
‘Outcome of election won’t affect ties’: MEA on US presidential election
Nov 06, 2020 21:37 IST
IPL 2020: Holder, Williamson prevent Hyderabad blues
Nov 06, 2020 23:48 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump faces tough road in getting Supreme Court to intervene
Nov 07, 2020 01:13 IST

latest news

ITC September quarter net profit falls 18% to Rs 3,413 crore
Nov 07, 2020 02:42 IST
United Breweries Q2 net profit dips 97% to Rs 3.61 crore
Nov 07, 2020 02:41 IST
Delhi Police books YouTuber accused of cheating ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner
Nov 07, 2020 02:39 IST
Rangers in France capture one escaped Canadian wolf, others on run
Nov 07, 2020 02:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.