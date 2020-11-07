Fresh Covid-19 cases cross 70-mark after 12 days in Ludhiana

After recording 77 cases on October 24, the number of new infections had consistently gone down, with the lowest (24 cases) number of infections being recorded on October 26. (Representative image) (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)

With more and more residents venturing out for festive shopping, the district is again seeing a spurt in Covid-19 cases. As many as 72 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Friday, adding that no death was recorded.

It is after a gap of 12 days that the district’s single-day cases have crossed the 70-mark. After recording 77 cases on October 24, the number of new infections had consistently gone down, with the lowest (24 cases) number of infections being recorded on October 26.

The number of active cases in the district currently stands at 562. Deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma said, “Efforts are being on to keep people safe from Covid-19. Whenever the district administration and health department officials find out about any positive or suspected case, their samples are immediately sent for testing.” As many as 2006 samples were sent for Covid testing on Friday.