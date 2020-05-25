Fresh Covid-19 cases reported in PCMC as trade operations resume

PUNE Strap: PCMC chief states the rise is just in one area nothing to do with industries

The industrial town of Pimpri-Chinchwad which had successfully kept Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection spread under control is now witnessing a sudden rise in the cases since the trade and industries operations resumed.

As the number of Covid-19 cases went down the city administration took a call to relax the lockdown restrictions. According to Shravan Hardikar, municipal commissioner Pimpri-Chinchwad, the sudden rise in the number of cases has got nothing to do with relaxations on restrictions but instead concentrated cases in just one area.

The PCMC decided to relax restrictions at the beginning of May and companies were asked to start operations with limited staff. This was later increased to full strength by May 22 and the public buses too have now been allowed to ply with 50 per cent strength.

As of May 7, PCMC limits had 151 cases while as of May 24 this went up to 354. The area also recorded seven deaths among the residents of PCMC as of May 24.

The fresh cases have forced PCMC to announce Anandnagar as a containment zone. While new cases are coming, as many as 170 people have been discharged till May 24.

Hardikar said, “The sudden rise in the number of cases has only coincided with the opening of industries. If we deduct the 150 cases which all come from one slum area of Anandnagar then there are only sporadic cases like two or three cases daily. The rise in cases in the past few days has nothing to do with the industries.”

“The infected have no travel history to the industries but are front line workers like loaders and sanitation workers. We started aggressive testing and contact tracing thereafter and so the number of cases went up,” he said.

“There would be no shortage of cases in the PCMC area unless the active cases reach to 8,000 which is far fetched given that the number of active cases currently is only 155 as of Sunday,” said Hardikar.

Dr Pawan Salve, chief health officer, PCMC, said, “We have seen some cases after the restrictions were lifted, however, we will have no shortage of beds given that we estimate around 200 cases by May end and 400 by June end and we have about 24,00 beds already in YCM hospital.”

“We have also streamlined the testing strategy as per the new Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines to detect the infected soon as possible,” Said Dr Salve.